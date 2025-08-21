Very Warm Thursday, Then Cooler/Wetter Pattern Through Weekend

TODAY: Mostly sunny skies and very warm with high temperatures 91° for Colorado Springs and 97° for Pueblo.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy to start the day then an increase in clouds in the late morning-early afternoon hours with showers developing, possibly including thunderstorms in the afternoon/evening hours. High temperatures highly dependent on cloud coverage and showers but mainly in the mid 80s to low 90s.

SATURDAY: Variably cloudy with showers and thunderstorms possible, primarily in the afternoon/evening. Cooler highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

EXTENDED FORECAST

SUNDAY: Variably cloudy with showers and thunderstorms possible, primarily in the afternoon/evening. Highs 80° to 85°.

MONDAY: Variably cloudy skies with showers and possible thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

TUESDAY: Variably cloudy with a chance for showers and possibly thunderstorms, mostly during the afternoons/evenings. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Variably cloudy with a chance for showers thunderstorms, primarily in the afternoon/evening hours. Highs in the low to mid 70s.

THURSDAY: Variably cloudy with a chance for showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon/evening hours. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.