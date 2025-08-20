Warm Through Friday; Cooler, Wetter Weekend

TODAY: Mostly sunny skies and warm with a high of 89° for Colorado Springs and 94° for Pueblo.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies and very warm with high temperatures 92° to 97°.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies and a chance for afternoon/evening showers and possibly thunderstorms. Warm with high temperatures in the upper 80s to low 90s.

EXTENDED FORECAST

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: Variably cloudy with showers and thunderstorms possible, primarily in the afternoon/evening. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

MONDAY & TUESDAY: Variably cloudy with a chance for showers and possibly thunderstorms, mostly during the afternoons/evenings. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.