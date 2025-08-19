Warm Temperatures, Drier Through Thursday; Weekend Cooler/Showers

TODAY: Partly cloudy skies with a slight chance for an afternoon/evening shower and possibly a thunderstorm. High temperatures of 89° for Colorado Springs and 94° for Pueblo.

TONIGHT: Gradual clearing to mostly clear skies with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies and warm with a high of 89° for Colorado Springs and 94° for Pueblo.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies and very warm with high temperatures 93° to 98°.

EXTENDED FORECAST

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies and a chance for afternoon/evening showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High temperatures in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: Variably cloudy with showers and thunderstorms possible. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

MONDAY: Variably cloudy with a chance for showers. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.