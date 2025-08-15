Warm with Possible PM Showers/T-Storms

Skip to Content
TODAY: Partly cloudy to variably cloudy and hazy with scattered afternoon/evening showers and maybe a thunderstorm. Highs in 92° to 97°.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy to variably cloudy with a afternoon/evening showers and possibly thunderstorms with high temperatures in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

EXTENDED FORECAST

SUNDAY, MONDAY & TUESDAY: Partly cloudy to variably cloudy with a chance for showers, primarily in the afternoon and evening. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a slight chance for an afternoon/evening shower. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy with high temperatures in the low to mid 80s.

