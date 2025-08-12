Lots of Sunshine and Warm-Up Begins

TODAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with a high of 84° for Colorado Springs and 89° for Pueblo.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny to start then partly cloudy afternoon with a showers possible. Warmer highs of 92° for Colorado Springs and 97° for Pueblo.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy to variably cloudy with scattered afternoon/evening showers and maybe a thunderstorm. Highs in the low to mid 90s.

EXTENDED FORECAST

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy to variably cloudy with scattered afternoon/evening showers and maybe a thunderstorm. Highs in 90° to 95°.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: Partly cloudy to variably cloudy with a slight chance for showers, primarily in the afternoon and evening. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

MONDAY: Partly to variably cloudy with a chance for afternoon/evening showers. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.