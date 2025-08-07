More Heat; Cool-Down Coming

TODAY: HEAT ADVISORY UNTIL 8:00PM. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and hazy/smoky skies with a slight chance for an afternoon shower. Very warm highs of 96° for Colorado Springs and near 103° for Pueblo.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy becoming mostly clear with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.

FRIDAY: Partly to variably cloudy and hazy with very warm high of 94° for Colorado Springs and 103° for Pueblo.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy to variably cloudy and hazy with a chance for an afternoon/evening showers and possible thunderstorms. Highs from the mid to upper 80s to mid 90s.

EXTENDED FORECAST

SUNDAY: Variably cloudy skies with a chance for showers and possible thunderstorms, mainly in the afternoon/evening. Cooler highs in the mid to upper 80s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy to variably cloudy with scattered afternoon/evening showers and maybe a thunderstorm. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

TUESDAY & WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy to variably cloudy with a slight chance for showers. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.