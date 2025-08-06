Very Warm With PM Showers Possible

TODAY: Partly to variably cloudy skies and hazy/smoky with a chance for scattered showers this afternoon/evening. High of 92° for Colorado Springs and 98° for Pueblo.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with an evening shower possible then becoming mostly clear skies with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and hazy/smoky skies with a slight chance for an afternoon shower. Very warm highs of 94° for Colorado Springs and near 100° for Pueblo.

EXTENDED FORECAST

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and hazy with very warm highs from the mid 90s to near 100°.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy to variably cloudy with a chance for an afternoon/evening showers and possible thunderstorms. Highs from the mid to upper 80s to mid 90s.

SUNDAY: Variably cloudy skies with a chance for showers and possible thunderstorms. Cooler highs in the low to mid 80s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy to variably cloudy with a chance for showers. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy to variably cloudy with a chance for showers. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.