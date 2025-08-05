Skip to Content
Weather

Hot Temperatures Through Friday

By
Updated
today at 7:34 AM
Published 7:33 AM

TODAY: Partly to variably cloudy skies. Warm highs of 95° for Colorado Springs and 100° for Pueblo.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy to mostly clear skies with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.

WEDNESDAY, THURSDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with a slight chance for and afternoon shower. Hot highs in the mid 90s for Colorado Springs and 100° for Pueblo.

EXTENDED FORECAST
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and hot. Highs from the mid 90s to low 100s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy to variably cloudy with a chance for an afternoon/evening showers and possible thunderstorms. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s.

SUNDAY: Variably cloudy skies with a chance for showers and possible thunderstorms. Cooler highs in the mid 80s to near 90°.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy to variably cloudy with a chance for showers. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

Article Topic Follows: Weather

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Chevy Chevalier

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.