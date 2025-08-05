Hot Temperatures Through Friday

TODAY: Partly to variably cloudy skies. Warm highs of 95° for Colorado Springs and 100° for Pueblo.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy to mostly clear skies with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.

WEDNESDAY, THURSDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with a slight chance for and afternoon shower. Hot highs in the mid 90s for Colorado Springs and 100° for Pueblo.

EXTENDED FORECAST

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and hot. Highs from the mid 90s to low 100s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy to variably cloudy with a chance for an afternoon/evening showers and possible thunderstorms. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s.

SUNDAY: Variably cloudy skies with a chance for showers and possible thunderstorms. Cooler highs in the mid 80s to near 90°.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy to variably cloudy with a chance for showers. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.