Lots of Sunshine, But Hot This Week

TODAY: Mostly sunny skies and warmer with a high of 90° for Colorado Springs and 95° for Pueblo.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.

TUESDAY: Partly to variably cloudy skies. Warm highs of 93° for Colorado Springs and 100° for Pueblo.

WEDNESDAY, THURSDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with a slight chance for an afternoon shower. Hot highs in the mid 90s to 100°.

EXTENDED FORECAST

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and hot. Highs from the mid 90s to 100°.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy to variably cloudy with a chance for an afternoon/evening showers and possible thunderstorms. Highs from 90° to 95°.

SUNDAY: Variably cloudy skies with a chance for showers and possible thunderstorms. Cooler highs in the mid 80s to near 90°.