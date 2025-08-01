More Showers & Possible Flooding; Drier & Warmer for the Weekend

TODAY: Variably cloudy skies with a chance for showers, mainly in the afternoon/evening. Flash flooding is possible. High of 85° for Colorado Springs and 89° for Pueblo.

TONIGHT: Partly then variably cloudy with a few showers possible until late evening, becoming partly cloudy with lows in the mid to upper 50s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy then an increase in clouds with afternoon/evening showers and possible thunderstorms. High of 89° for Colorado Springs and 95° for Pueblo.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs from 90° to 95.

EXTENDED FORECAST

MONDAY: Mostly sunny becoming variably cloudy with a slight chance for afternoon/evening showers and possible thunderstorms. Highs from 90° to 95°.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Highs from the mid to upper 90s.

WEDNESDAY & THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with a slight chance for an afternoon shower. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.