More Rain & Possible Flooding

TODAY: Partly cloudy morning then variably cloudy this afternoon and evening with a chance for rain, moderate to heavy at times. Thunderstorms are possible again and some may produce large hail and high wind gusts. Flash flooding is possible again, especially from late afternoon into the evening. Cooler high of 79° for Colorado Springs and 83° for Pueblo.

TONIGHT: Variably cloudy with a few showers possible in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy with lows in the mid to upper 50s.

FRIDAY: Variably cloudy skies with a chance for showers, mainly in the afternoon/evening. Flash flooding is possible again. High of 83° for Colorado Springs and 88° for Pueblo.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy then an increase in clouds with afternoon/evening showers and possible thunderstorms. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s.

EXTENDED FORECAST

SUNDAY & MONDAY: Mostly sunny becoming variably cloudy with a slight chance for afternoon/evening showers and possible thunderstorms. Highs from 90° to 95°.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Highs from the mid to upper 90s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with a slight chance for an afternoon shower. Highs in the low to upper 90s.