Rain, Moderate to Heavy At Times with Flash Flooding Possible

TODAY: Partly cloudy to start then variably cloudy skies with showers and possible thunderstorms. Moderate to heavy rain could lead to flash flooding. Cooler highs of 82° for Colorado Springs and 88° for Pueblo.

TONIGHT: Partly then variably cloudy with a few showers possible until late evening, with flooding still possible, then becoming partly cloudy after midnight with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.

THURSDAY: Variably cloudy skies with a chance for rain, moderate to heavy at times, with possible thunderstorms and a chance for flash flooding. High of 79° for Colorado Springs and 84° for Pueblo.

EXTENDED FORECAST

FRIDAY: Variably cloudy skies with a chance for showers and thunderstorms. Flooding is possible during the afternoon and evening. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy then an increase in clouds with afternoon/evening showers and possible thunderstorms. Highs from the mid 80s to near 90°.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy to variably cloudy with a slight chance for afternoon/evening showers and possible thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

MONDAY & TUESDAY: Partly cloudy to variably cloudy with a slight chance for an afternoon/evening showers and possible thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.