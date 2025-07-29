Rain and Thunderstorms with Possible Flash Flooding

TODAY: Variably cloudy with scattered afternoon/evening showers and thunderstorms possible. A few thunderstorms could become severe with large hail and high wind gusts. Risk of flash flooding with moderate rain. High of 86° for Colorado Springs and 93° for Pueblo.

TONIGHT: Partly then variably cloudy with a few showers possible until late evening, becoming partly cloudy with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy to start then variably cloudy skies with showers and possible thunderstorms. Cooler highs of 82° for Colorado Springs and 88° for Pueblo. Moderate to heavy rain could lead to flash flooding.

THURSDAY: Variably cloudy skies with a chance for rain, moderate to heavy at times, with possible thunderstorms and a chance for flash flooding. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

EXTENDED FORECAST

FRIDAY: Variably cloudy skies with a chance for showers and highs in the low to mid 80s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy then an increase in clouds with afternoon/evening showers and possible thunderstorms. Highs from the mid 80s to near 90°.

SUNDAY & MONDAY: Partly cloudy to variably cloudy with afternoon/evening showers and possible thunderstorms. Highs from 90° to 95°.