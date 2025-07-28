More Rain This Week with Possible Flash Flooding Midweek

TODAY: Partly cloudy skies in the morning then variably cloudy with a slight chance for afternoon/evening showers. Highs of 95° for Colorado Spring and 102° for Pueblo.

TONIGHT: Variably cloudy with a few showers possible until late evening, becoming partly cloudy with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered afternoon/evening showers and thunderstorms possible. High of 90° for Colorado Springs and 96° for Pueblo.

WEDNESDAY: Variably cloudy skies with showers and possible thunderstorms. Cooler highs in the low to mid 80s. Excessive rainfall will create the possibility for flash flooding.

EXTENDED FORECAST

THURSDAY: Variably cloudy skies with a chance for rain, moderate to heavy at times, with possible thunderstorms and a chance for flash flooding. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

FRIDAY: Variably cloudy skies with a chance for showers and highs from near 80° to the mid 80s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy then an increase in clouds with afternoon/evening showers and possible thunderstorms. Highs from the mid 80s to near 90°.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy to variably cloudy with afternoon/evening showers and possible thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.