Chance for Showers Through the Weekend

TODAY: Partly cloudy with a chance for afternoon/evening showers and possible thunderstorms. Warmer highs of 87° for Colorado Springs and 95° for Pueblo.

TONIGHT: Variably cloudy with a few showers possible until late evening, becoming partly cloudy with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.

SATURDAY: Variably cloudy with rain and thunderstorms, especially in the afternoon and evening. Highs of 89° for Colorado Springs and 95° for Pueblo.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with a slight chance for a shower and maybe a thunderstorm, mainly in the afternoon/evening. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

EXTENDED FORECAST
MONDAY, TUESDAY & WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy then variably cloudy in the afternoon with a chance for showers and possible thunderstorms in the afternoon/evening. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

THURSDAY: Partly to variably cloudy with a chance for afternoon/evening showers and possible a few thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

