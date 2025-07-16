Skip to Content
More Rain & Thunderstorms On the Way

TODAY: Partly cloudy to start then mostly cloudy with rain, moderate at times with thunderstorms, some of which could become severe in the afternoon and evening. High of 85° for Colorado Springs and 90° for Pueblo.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with showers and a few thunderstorms possible, then mostly cloudy with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.

THURSDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy showers possible, along with a thunderstorm in the afternoon and evening. Cooler highs of 78° for Colorado Springs and 83° for Pueblo.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a chance for afternoon/evening showers and possible thunderstorms. Warmer highs in upper 80s to low 90s.

EXTENDED FORECAST
SATURDAY: Variably cloudy with rain and thunderstorms, especially in the afternoon and evening. Highs in the upper 80s to low 90s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with a slight chance for a shower and maybe a thunderstorm, mainly in the afternoon/evening. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

MONDAY & TUESDAY: Partly cloudy then variably cloudy in the afternoon with a chance for showers and possible thunderstorms in the afternoon/evening. Highs near 90°.

