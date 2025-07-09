Hot Temperatures Today & Thursday, Then Cooler with Showers

TODAY: Partly cloudy and hot. A light, passing shower possible this afternoon. High of 97° for Colorado Springs and 102° for Pueblo.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a few light, passing showers overnight. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

THURSDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with passing, light showers possible through the morning hours, then mostly cloudy in the afternoon/evening with rain showers and possible thunderstorms. Very warm again with highs of 95° for Colorado Springs and 101° for Pueblo.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a chance for afternoon/evening showers and possible thunderstorms. Cooler highs in mid 80s to near 90°.

EXTENDED FORECAST

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a chance for afternoon/evening showers. Even cooler, below-normal highs in the low to mid 80s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with a slight chance for a shower and maybe a thunderstorm, mainly in the afternoon/evening. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

MONDAY & TUESDAY: Partly cloudy through the morning then variably cloudy in the afternoon with a chance for showers and possible thunderstorms in the afternoon/evening. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.