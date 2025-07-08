Showers/T-Storm Today; Hot Wednesday & Thursday

TODAY: Partly to variably cloudy skies with a chance for showers and thunderstorms, some of which could become severe, especially in the eastern plains. Showers and storms mainly in the afternoon and evening. High of 89° for Colorado Springs and 95° for Pueblo.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy to mostly clear skies with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and very warm. A light, passing shower possible this afternoon. High of 94° for Colorado Springs and 100° for Pueblo.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with a slight chance for an afternoon/evening shower. Very warm again with highs of 96° for Colorado Springs and 102° for Pueblo.

EXTENDED FORECAST

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a chance for afternoon/evening showers. Cooler highs in upper 80s to low 90s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a chance for afternoon/evening showers. Highs in mid to upper 80s.

SUNDAY & MONDAY: Partly cloudy with a chance for a shower and thunderstorm, mainly in the afternoon/evening. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.