Warm with Afternoon/Evening Showers & Thunderstorms Possible
TODAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with a chance for afternoon showers and possibly thunderstorms. High of 88° for Colorado Springs and 95° for Pueblo.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy to mostly clear skies with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.
SUNDAY: Partly cloudy to variably cloudy skies with a chance for showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the afternoon and evening. High of 88° for Colorado Springs and 95° for Pueblo.
MONDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered showers and possibly thunderstorms. Warm highs in the mid to upper 80s to low 90s.
EXTENDED FORECAST
TUESDAY, WEDNESDAY & THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with a slight chance for an afternoon/evening shower. Highs in the low 90s for Colorado Springs and upper 90s for Pueblo.
FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a chance for afternoon/evening showers. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.