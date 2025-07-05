Warm with Afternoon/Evening Showers & Thunderstorms Possible

TODAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with a chance for afternoon showers and possibly thunderstorms. High of 88° for Colorado Springs and 95° for Pueblo.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy to mostly clear skies with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy to variably cloudy skies with a chance for showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the afternoon and evening. High of 88° for Colorado Springs and 95° for Pueblo.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered showers and possibly thunderstorms. Warm highs in the mid to upper 80s to low 90s.

EXTENDED FORECAST

TUESDAY, WEDNESDAY & THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with a slight chance for an afternoon/evening shower. Highs in the low 90s for Colorado Springs and upper 90s for Pueblo.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a chance for afternoon/evening showers. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.