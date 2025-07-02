Warm & Sunny Today; PM Showers Possible for Holiday Weekend

TODAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with highs of 87° for Colorado Springs and 92° for Pueblo.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy to mostly clear skies with lows in the mid to upper 50s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with a chance for afternoon/evening showers. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy to variably cloudy with a chance afternoon/evening showers. Highs in the mid 80s.

EXTENDED FORECAST

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 80s.

SUNDAY: Variably cloudy skies with a chance for showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with a chance for a shower. Warm highs in the mid to upper 80s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with a slight chance for an afternoon/evening shower. Highs in the upper 80s.