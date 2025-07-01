Warmer Temperatures & Weekend Showers Possible

TODAY: Partly cloudy and warmer with a slight chance for afternoon showers and possibility a thunderstorm. Highs of 84° for Colorado Springs and 90° for Pueblo.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy to mostly clear skies with lows in the mid to upper 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid to upper 80s to low 90s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with a chance for afternoon/evening showers. Highs in the mid 80s for Colorado Springs and low 90s for Pueblo.

EXTENDED FORECAST

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy to variably cloudy with a chance for showers and possible thunderstorms, mainly in the afternoon/evening hours. Highs in the mid 80s to near 90°.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: Variably cloudy skies with a chance for shows and thunderstorms. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with a chance for a shower. Warm highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.