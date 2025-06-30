Cool with Showers, Then Warm-Up

TODAY: Variably cloudy skies with showers possible, especially in the afternoon/evening hours. Thunderstorms possible as well. High of 74° for Colorado Springs and 80° for Pueblo.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy to mostly clear skies with lows in the mid to upper 50s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and warmer with a slight chance for afternoon showers and possibility a thunderstorm. Highs of 82° for Colorado Springs and 87° for Pueblo.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid to upper 80s to low 90s.

EXTENDED FORECAST

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with a chance for afternoon/evening showers. Highs in the mid 80s for Colorado Springs and low 90s for Pueblo.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy to variably cloudy with a chance for showers and possible thunderstorms, mainly in the afternoon/evening hours. Highs in the mid 80s to near 90°.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: Variably cloudy skies with a chance for shows and thunderstorms. Highs in the low to mid 80s.