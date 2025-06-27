Skip to Content
Warm & Mostly Dry Weekend

TODAY: Partly cloudy with a passing afternoon shower possible. High of 87° for Colorado Springs and 93° for Pueblo.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy to mostly clear skies with lows in the mid to upper 50s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy with a very slight chance for an afternoon passing shower. Warm highs of 90° for Colorado Springs and 95° for Pueblo.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with a chance for a few showers, mainly in the afternoon/evening. Highs in the mid 80s for Colorado Springs and low to mid 90s for Pueblo.

EXTENDED FORECAST

MONDAY: Variably cloudy skies with showers possible, especially in the afternoon/evening hours. Thunderstorms possible as well. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy to variably cloudy with showers and a possible thunderstorm. Highs from 80° to 87°.

WEDNESDAY & THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with a chance for showers and possibly a thunderstorm, mainly during the afternoon and evening hours. Highs in the mid 80s for Colorado Springs and near 90° for Pueblo.

