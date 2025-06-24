WEATHER ALERT: Severe Thunderstorms Possible

TODAY: Variably cloudy with showers and thunderstorms, some of which could become severe. Large hail, high winds, localized flooding, and a slight risk of tornadoes this afternoon/evening. Highs 78° for Colorado Springs and 83° for Pueblo.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with lows in the mid to upper 50s to low 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered showers and possible thunderstorms. Highs 81° for Colorado Springs and to 85° for Pueblo.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with a slight chance for an afternoon shower. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

EXTENDED FORECAST

FRIDAY & SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and warm with highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the mid 80s for Colorado Springs and low to mid 90s for Pueblo.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy with a chance for a shower. Highs 80° to 85°.