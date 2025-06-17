WEATHER ALERT DAY for PM Thunderstorms, Potentially Severe

TODAY: Partly cloudy with a showers and thunderstorms, which can become severe. High winds and large hail possible. 80mph wind gusts and up to 3" hail possible this afternoon and evening. Low threat of flooding and tornadoes, but still a threat. Highs in the upper 70s to near 90°.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the mid to upper 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the low to mid 90s.

EXTENDED FORECAST

FRIDAY & SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and warm with highs in the mid 90s to near 100°.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 80s for Colorado Springs and mid 90s for Pueblo.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny with a slight chance for an afternoon showers/thunderstorms. Highs in the low to mid 80s.