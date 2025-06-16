Skip to Content
Mostly Dry Weather Week with Warm Temperatures

TODAY: Mostly sunny skies and warm temperatures. Highs from 90° for Colorado Springs and mid 90s Pueblo.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the mid to upper 50s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with a chance for an afternoon/evening shower and possibly a thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 80s to near 90°.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the low to mid 90s.

FRIDAY & SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and warm with highs in the mid 90s to near 100°.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 80s for Colorado Springs and mid 90s for Pueblo.

