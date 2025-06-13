Skip to Content
Friday Showers Then a Nice, Warm Father’s Day Weekend

6:44 AM
TODAY: Partly cloudy to variably cloudy in the afternoon with showers and possible thunderstorms, especially in the eastern plains. High of 87° for Colorado Springs and 93° for Pueblo.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy to mostly clear with lows in the mid to upper 50s.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with warm temperatures. High of 91° for Colorado Springs and 96° for Pueblo.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies and warm. Highs from 90° for Colorado Springs and mid 90s Pueblo.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s.

