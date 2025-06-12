Showers and T-Storms-Nice, Warm Father’s Day Weekend

TODAY: Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies with a chance for afternoon/evening showers and possible thunderstorms, some of which could become severe. High of 86° for Colorado Springs and 92° for Pueblo.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy to mostly clear with lows in the mid to upper 50s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy to variably cloudy with showers and possible thunderstorms, especially in the eastern plains. High of 86° for Colorado Springs and 92° for Pueblo.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with warm temperatures. Highs in the upper 80s for Colorado Springs and mid 90s for Pueblo.

EXTENDED FORECAST

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies and warm. Highs near 90° for Colorado Springs and Pueblo.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with a slight chance for an afternoon/evening shower and possibly a thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 80s to upper 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with a slight chance for an afternoon shower. Highs in the low to mid 80s.