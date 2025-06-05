More Rain & T-Storms-Warmer & Drier Weekend

TODAY: Variably cloudy skies with showers and possibly a thunderstorm during the afternoon/evening hours, some which could become severe. High of 73° for Colorado Springs and 79° for Pueblo.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with showers and possibly a thunderstorm until midnight, then mostly cloudy with Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy then an increase in clouds with rain showers and possibly thunderstorms, which could become severe. Highs of 68° for Colorado Springs and 76° for Pueblo.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a chance for an afternoon/evening shower and possibly a thunderstorm. Highs from 80° to 84°.

EXTENDED FORECAST

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with a chance for showers and possibly an afternoon thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 70s near 80s.

TUESDAY & WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with a chance for showers, maybe a thunderstorm, especially in the afternoon. Highs 80° to 84°.