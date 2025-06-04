More Rain/Thunderstorms, Possibly Severe

TODAY: Mostly cloudy with rain showers, especially in the afternoon and evening hours. Chance for thunderstorms, some of which may become severe. High near 70° for Colorado Springs and 73° for Pueblo.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with showers and possibly a thunderstorm this evening until about midnight, then mostly cloudy with Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

THURSDAY: Variably cloudy skies with showers and possibly a thunderstorm during the afternoon/evening hours, some which could become severe. High near 70° for Colorado Springs and 73° for Pueblo.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy then an increase in clouds with rain showers and possibly thunderstorms, which could become severe. Highs in the low to mid 70s.

EXTENDED FORECAST

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a chance for an afternoon/evening shower and possibly a thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with a chance for showers and possibly an afternoon thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with a chance for showers, maybe a thunderstorm, especially in the afternoon. Highs 80° to 85°.