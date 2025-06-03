Rainy Week Continues; Possible Severe Thunderstorms

TODAY: Overcast to mostly cloudy with rain showers through the morning, then isolated showers and possibly a thunderstorm during the afternoon/evening hours. Much cooler highs of 58° for Colorado Springs and 62° for Pueblo.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with showers and possibly a thunderstorm until about midnight, then mostly cloudy with Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

WEDNESDAY & THURSDAY: Variably cloudy skies with showers and possibly a thunderstorm during the afternoon/evening hours, some of which could become severe. Highs near 70° for Colorado Springs and 73° for Pueblo.

EXTENDED FORECAST

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy then an increase in clouds with rain showers and possibly thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a chance for an afternoon/evening shower and possibly a thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with a chance for showers and possibly an afternoon thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.