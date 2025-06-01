Sunny Start Followed By Potential For Severe Afternoon Storms Today

TODAY: After a few showers and storms moved across the region last night, we'll be waking up and starting off your Sunday with plenty of sunshine and warmth. Highs today will get into the 70s and 80s for most. Clouds begin to thicken around noon with increasing winds by the afternoon. There is plenty of moisture over the state today which, when combined with warming temperatures, will set the stage for a round of afternoon and evening storms that pop over the high country first before pushing across the plains. Isolated severe storms are possible, with 1" diameter hail, gusty winds and localized heavy rain looking to be the primary threats. Storms will decrease in intensity and coverage overnight, ending by early Monday morning. Lows tonight will be in the 40s and 50s.

TOMORROW: Monday will be the warmest day of the week with highs in the 80s to near 90s for the lower elevations and mid to upper 70s for our local mountains. An upper level wave will help to spark another round of afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms that will likely last well into the night and possibly even linger into Tuesday morning. Storms on Monday will again have the potential to become strong to severe, with this possibility lasting into the evening before diminishing after sunset.

EXTENDED: Tuesday and Wednesday will bring a noticeably cool down as high temperatures will plummet into the 50s and 60s. Both days will bring overcast skies, breezy winds and a pretty consistent chance for rain and thunderstorms. While the potential for the greatest coverage and intensity of the storms will exist during the afternoons, showers and fog could possibly impact our Southern Colorado mornings during this timeframe as well. Temperatures will warm back into the 70s and 80s to round out the work week and start the weekend with daily afternoon thunderstorms expected.