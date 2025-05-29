Skip to Content
Showers & Thunderstorms Today, Drier for the Weekend

TODAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance for showers through the morning then rain and thunderstorms this afternoon. Cooler highs of 59° for Colorado Springs and 64° for Pueblo.

TONIGHT: Rain showers and possibly a thunderstorm through the evening then gradual clearing. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

FRIDAY: Areas of fog then mostly sunny skies with a slight chance for an afternoon shower. High of 81° for Colorado Springs and 84° for Pueblo.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies with a slight chance for an afternoon shower. Highs from 80° into the mid 80s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies with warm highs in the mid to upper 80s.

EXTENDED FORECAST

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with a slight chance for an afternoon shower. Warm highs 80° to 85°.

TUESDAY & WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies, slight chance for an afternoon shower with highs 80° to 85°.

