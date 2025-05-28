Showers and Thunderstorms Through Thursday, Then Nicer for the Weekend
TODAY: Mostly cloudy with rain showers and possible of thunderstorms. Some of the thunderstorms could become severe, especially in the plains. High of near 73° for Colorado Springs and 79° for Pueblo.
TONIGHT: Rain showers and maybe a thunderstorm possible through the evening hours, then mostly cloudy skies. Overnight lows in the mid to upper 40s.
THURSDAY-AIR FORCE GRADUATION DAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with showers. A chance for thunderstorms in the afternoon, some thunderstorms could become severe. High of 64° for Colorado Springs and 67° for Pueblo.
FRIDAY & SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies Friday and Saturday with a slight chance for an afternoon showers. Highs from 80° into the mid 80s.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies with warm highs in the mid to upper 80s.
MONDAY & TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with a slight chance for an afternoon showers. Warm highs in the low to mid 80s.