Showers and Thunderstorms Through Thursday, Then Nicer for the Weekend

TODAY: Mostly cloudy with rain showers and possible of thunderstorms. Some of the thunderstorms could become severe, especially in the plains. High of near 73° for Colorado Springs and 79° for Pueblo.

TONIGHT: Rain showers and maybe a thunderstorm possible through the evening hours, then mostly cloudy skies. Overnight lows in the mid to upper 40s.

THURSDAY-AIR FORCE GRADUATION DAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with showers. A chance for thunderstorms in the afternoon, some thunderstorms could become severe. High of 64° for Colorado Springs and 67° for Pueblo.

FRIDAY & SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies Friday and Saturday with a slight chance for an afternoon showers. Highs from 80° into the mid 80s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies with warm highs in the mid to upper 80s.

MONDAY & TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with a slight chance for an afternoon showers. Warm highs in the low to mid 80s.