Afternoon/Evening Thunderstorms

WEATHER ALERT

THIS AFTERNOON/EVENING: SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH in effect until 8:00pm from the I-25 corridor east into the plains. A TORNADO WATCH has been issued for the easternmost Colorado counties until 9:00pm. Mostly cloudy with rain and thunderstorms into the evening hours. Some thunderstorms will become severe. Tornadoes possible in Kit Carson, Cheyenne, Kiowa, Bent, Prowers, and Baca Counties. High of 64° for Colorado Springs and 67° for Pueblo.

TONIGHT: Rain, moderate to heavy at times with thunderstorms which can become severe. Hail, heavy rain and lightning are all hazards.

FRIDAY & SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies Friday and Saturday with a slight chance for an afternoon showers. Highs from 80° into the mid 80s.

EXTENDED FORECAST

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies with warm highs in the mid to upper 80s.

MONDAY & TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with a slight chance for an afternoon showers. Warm highs in the low to mid 80s.