Rain and Possible Thunderstorms Sunday and Memorial Day

TODAY: Cloudy with rain showers. Thunderstorms are possible, some of which could become severe. High of 63° for Colorado Springs and 65° for Pueblo.

TONIGHT: Rain showers and a thunderstorm possible through the evening hours, then cloudy with lows in the upper 40s to low to mid 50s.

MEMORIAL DAY: Mostly cloudy with rain showers. Thunderstorms are again possible, and some of them become severe. High of 64° for Colorado Springs and 65° for Pueblo.

TUESDAY & WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with rain showers and possible of thunderstorms. Highs near normal for this time of year in the mid to upper 70s.

THURSDAY-(AIR FORCE GRADUATION DAY): Partly cloudy to start, then variably cloudy with a chance for a rain showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

FRIDAY & SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a chance for showers and a thunderstorm, mainly after noon. Highs in the mid 70s to near 80°.