Warm Through Saturday-Showers This Weekend

TODAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with a slight chance for an afternoon shower. High of 74° for Colorado Springs and 80° for Pueblo.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies with overnight lows in the mid to upper 40s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy with highs of 85° for Colorado Springs and 90° for Pueblo.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the low to mid 80s.

EXTENDED FORECAST

SUNDAY & MEMORIAL DAY: Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies and showers and possibly a thunderstorm Sunday and Monday. Highs a little cooler in the upper 60s to low 70s.

TUESDAY & WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy to variably cloudy skies with a slight chance for a shower. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.