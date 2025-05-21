Warm Temperatures and a Chance for Showers This Weekend

TODAY: Mostly sunny skies and warmer temperatures. Highs of 76° for Colorado Springs and 83° for Pueblo.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies with overnight lows in the low to mid 40s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with a slight chance for a scattered shower and a high of 73° for Colorado Springs and 82° for Pueblo.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy with highs in the mid 80s for Colorado Springs and near 90° for Pueblo.

EXTENDED FORECAST

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

SUNDAY & MEMORIAL DAY: Partly cloudy to variably cloudy skies and a chance for a shower and possibly a thunderstorm Sunday and Monday. Highs a little cooler in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy to variably cloudy skies with a slight chance for a shower. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.