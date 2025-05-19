Rain & T-Storms Today, Dry and Warm the Rest of the Workweek

TODAY: Rain, especially in the afternoon, with thunderstorms possible. Cooler highs of only 54° for Colorado Springs and 64° for Pueblo.

TONIGHT: Showers, and possibly a thunderstorm through the evening, then gradual clearing through the overnight hours. Cooler lows in the mid to upper 30s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with warmer highs of 72° for Colorado Springs and 76° for Pueblo.

EXTENDED FORECAST

WEDNESDAY & THURSDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy with warmer highs in the low to upper 80s.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: Partly cloudy to variably cloudy skies and a slight chance for a shower. with highs in the low to mid 80s.