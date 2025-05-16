Comfortable Temperatures Through Weekend-Rain Possible Monday Into Tuesday

TODAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with highs of 72° for Colorado Springs and 78° for Pueblo.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy to mostly clear skies with cool lows in the low to mid 40s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a slight chance for an afternoon shower. High of 74° for Colorado Springs and 80° for Pueblo.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy to variably cloudy skies and breezy to windy, especially in the afternoon into the overnight. Highs in the mid 70s for Colorado Springs and near 80° for Pueblo.

EXTENDED FORECAST

MONDAY & TUESDAY: Variably cloudy skies with a chance for showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Breezy to windy through Monday. Highs in the upper 60s to low to mid 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.