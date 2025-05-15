Comfortable Highs, Chance for Rain Early Next Week

TODAY: Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy at times, especially into the afternoon/evening hours. High of 73° for Colorado Springs and 76° for Pueblo.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy to mostly clear skies with cool lows in the low mid 40s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a high of 74° for Colorado Springs and 78° for Pueblo.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: Partly cloudy to variably cloudy skies with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Breezy to windy Sunday into Monday.

EXTENDED FORECAST

MONDAY & TUESDAY: Variably cloudy skies and breezy to windy with a chance for showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Highs in the low to mid 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the low to mid 70s.