Cooler Today with a Few Chances for Showers Through Weekend

TODAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Breezy to windy with winds south-southwest winds, shifting to northwest later in the day. Winds 20-30mph with gusts possibly up to 40mph. Cooler highs of 73° for Colorado Springs and 78° for Pueblo.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy to mostly clear skies and breezy. Cooler lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy at times. Chance for a few showers, mainly in the afternoon. High near 70° for Colorado Springs and 75° for Pueblo.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

EXTENDED FORECAST

SATURDAY: Variably cloudy with a slight chance for a shower late in the day. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies with a chance for a shower, possibly a thunderstorm, especially in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

MONDAY: Variably cloudy skies with a chance for showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 70s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with a slight chance for a shower. Cooler highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.