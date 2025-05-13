Skip to Content
Weather

Very Warm Again Today; Plenty of Sunshine This Week

By
Updated
today at 7:38 AM
Published 4:00 AM

TODAY: Mostly sunny to partly skies with breezy conditions. West-northwest winds 15-20mph with gusts up to 30mph. High of 84° for Colorado Springs and 88° for Pueblo.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies and breezy. Winds south-southwest 10-15 with gusts up to 30mph possible. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and breezy to windy conditions. Winds south-southwest winds 15-25mph with gusts possibly up to 40mph. Cooler highs of 74° for Colorado Springs and 78° for Pueblo.

EXTENDED FORECAST

THURSDAY & FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the low to mid 70s.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies to mostly cloudy skies with a chance for a shower. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

MONDAY: Variably cloudy skies with a chance for showers. Highs in the low to mid 70s.

Article Topic Follows: Weather

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Chevy Chevalier

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.