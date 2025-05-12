Sunny and Warm This Week

TODAY: Partly cloudy and warm with a high of 85° for Colorado Springs and 88° for Pueblo.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny with breezy conditions. North winds 15-20mph with gusts up to 30mph. High of 83° for Colorado Springs and 87° for Pueblo.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and breezy. Winds south-southwest winds 20-25mph with gusts possibly up to 40mph. Cooler highs in the low to mid 70s.

EXTENDED FORECAST

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies with highs in the low to mid 70s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies to mostly cloudy skies with a chance for a shower. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.