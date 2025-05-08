Warmer Temperatures & A Drier Weather Pattern

TODAY: Partly cloudy skies with a slight chance for an afternoon shower. Warmer highs of 63° for Colorado Springs and 67° for Pueblo.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a slight chance for an afternoon shower. High of 71° for Colorado Springs and 75° for Pueblo.

MOTHER'S DAY WEEKEND WEATHER FORECAST

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with a slight chance for an afternoon shower. Highs in the mid 70s to low 80s.

EXTENDED FORECAST

MONDAY & TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low to mid 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid to upper 70s.