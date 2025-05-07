Skip to Content
WEATHER ALERT for More Showers & Possible Flooding

Published 4:13 AM

TODAY: Mostly cloudy with rain showers and a slight chance for a thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs of 54° for Colorado Springs and 57° for Pueblo.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a slight chance for an afternoon shower. Warmer highs of 64° for Colorado Springs and 67° for Pueblo.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a slight chance for an afternoon shower. Highs in the low to mid 70s.

EXTENDED FORECAST

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny with a slight chance for an afternoon shower. Highs in the low to mid 70s to low 80s.

MONDAY & TUESDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy with highs in the low to mid 80s.

