WEATHER ALERT for More Showers & Possible Flooding
TODAY: Mostly cloudy with rain showers and a slight chance for a thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs of 54° for Colorado Springs and 57° for Pueblo.
THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a slight chance for an afternoon shower. Warmer highs of 64° for Colorado Springs and 67° for Pueblo.
FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a slight chance for an afternoon shower. Highs in the low to mid 70s.
EXTENDED FORECAST
SATURDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny with a slight chance for an afternoon shower. Highs in the low to mid 70s to low 80s.
MONDAY & TUESDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy with highs in the low to mid 80s.