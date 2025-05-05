Plenty of Rain Expected This Week

TODAY: Mostly cloudy with rain showers possible, as well as a possible afternoon thunderstorm. Breezy with cooler highs of 52° for Colorado Springs and 54° for Pueblo.

TONIGHT: Chance for rain showers and possibly a few thunderstorms. Breezy with lows in the mid 30s to low to mid 40s.

TUESDAY: Cloudy with rain likely through the day into the night with thunderstorms possible, especially in the afternoon. High near 50° for Colorado Springs and 53° for Pueblo.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain showers and a thunderstorm possible in the afternoon. Highs in the low to mid 50s.

EXTENDED FORECAST

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a slight chance for an afternoon shower. Warmer highs in the low to mid 60s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a slight chance for an afternoon shower. Highs finally at, or a little above normal in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny with a slight chance for an afternoon shower. Highs in the low to mid 70s for Colorado Springs and low 80s for the Steel City.