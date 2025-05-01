Rain Showers and Possible Thunderstorms

TODAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a good chance for rain and possibly afternoon thunderstorms. Cooler highs 54° for Colorado Springs and 61° for Pueblo.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a slight chance for a shower. Warmer highs of 65° for Colorado Springs and 68° for Pueblo.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with a chance for a shower. Breezy to windy on Sunday. Highs in the low to upper 70s.

EXTENDED FORECAST

MONDAY: Variably cloudy, breezy to windy with a chance for showers and possibly thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

TUESDAY: Variably cloudy with a chance for rain and thunderstorms. Cooler highs in low to mid 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Variably cloudy with a chance for rain and thunderstorms. Highs in the low to mid 60s.