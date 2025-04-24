PM Showers/Thunderstorms Possible

TODAY: Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies with a chance for showers and thunderstorms, mostly in the afternoon and evening. Highs of 70° for Colorado Springs and 77° for Pueblo.

FRIDAY: Variably cloudy skies with a chance for showers and possible thunderstorms in the afternoon/evening. Cooler highs of 55° for Colorado Springs and 60° for Pueblo.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a chance for showers and maybe a few thunderstorms. Highs in the low 70s to mid to upper 70s.

EXTENDED FORECAST

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid 70s for El Paso County and mid 80s for Pueblo County.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny with cooler highs in the mid 60s and low to mid 70s for Pueblo County.

TUESDAY: Variably cloudy with a chance for showers and possibly thunderstorms. Highs in the low to mid 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with a slight chance for a shower. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.