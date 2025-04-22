Warm Temperatures/Chance for Afternoon Showers & Thunderstorms This Week

TODAY: Partly cloudy with a slight chance for an afternoon rain shower, possibly a thunderstorm. High of 71° for Colorado Springs and 77° for Pueblo.

WEDNESDAY: Partly to variably cloudy with showers and a few thunderstorms possible mostly in the afternoon. Some storms in the eastern plains could become severe. High of 72° for Colorado Springs and 76° for Pueblo.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a chance for showers and thunderstorms possible, mostly in the afternoon. Highs from near 70° to the mid 70s.

EXTENDED FORECAST

FRIDAY: Variably cloudy skies with a chance for a shower and possibly a thunderstorm. Cooler highs in the low to mid 60s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a chance for showers and maybe a thunderstorm. Highs in the low to upper 70s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid 70s to near80°.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny with highs in the low to mid 70s.